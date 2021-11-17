Human remains found during OPP search for missing Washago woman
Provincial police say they discovered human remains during a missing person search in Wahta Mohawk First Nation.
On Wednesday morning, police say officers made the discovery in the search area.
According to police, the death is not believed to be suspicious, and there is no concern for public safety.
Police say the deceased's name will not be released until there is positive identification and the next of kin is notified.
The findings come after a 49-year-old female was reported missing while on a walk in a wooded area in Wahta Mohawk First Nation on Monday morning.
The missing woman prompted police to send several units to the area, including aviation and canine, to help in the search.
According to the OPP, the search has been suspended until the identity can be confirmed.
The Bracebridge OPP Crime Unit says it is continuing the investigation with assistance from the OPP Central Region Forensic Identification Services and the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario.
