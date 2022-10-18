Human remains found following house fire in Birch River: RCMP

RCMP are investigating after human remains were found inside a Birch River home following a fire on Monday.

At approximately 4:40 p.m., Swan River RCMP responded to a fire at a home on Lorne Avenue in Birch River.

When the fire was extinguished, firefighters entered the home and found human remains inside. The deceased has not been identified.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the major crime section, the RCMP Forensic Identification Service and the Office of the Fire Commissioner.