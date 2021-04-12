Human remains found in 2018 confirmed to be Killaloe man reported missing in 2013

Ontario Provincial Police have confirmed that a Killaloe man who was reported missing in 2013 was found dead in 2018.

Hunters found human remains along Ruby Road in Killaloe, Hagarty and Richards township on Nov. 5, 2018 and alerted police.

The remains were sent to the coroner's office for analysis as police conducted their investigation in the area.

On Monday, the OPP said DNA analysis now confirms that the remains that were found in 2018 are those of Robert John Thompson, who had been reported missing on May 9, 2013.

Police said Thompson's death is not considered suspicious.