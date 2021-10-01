Human remains found in abandoned utility trailer discovered north of Calgary
Airdrie RCMP confirmed Friday that a utility trailer found abandoned on Township Road 252 contained human remains.
Thursday just after 6 p.m., someone reported an abandoned utility trailer in Rocky View County around Township Road 252 and Range Road 283, northeast of the Calgary city limits between Conrich and Delacour, Alta. When a tow truck arrived to tow the trailer away, it was discovered that there were human remains inside. Police were then notified.
Mounties believe the human remains were female. An autopsy will be conducted this week by the Calgary Office of the Chief Medical Officer.
The trailer is described as a home made with camouflage paint on it.
Alberta RCMP Major Crimes ask that anyone with information about the trailer or who may have seen the trailer in the Calgary or surrounding area, as well as anyone who may have dash cam footage in the area of Township 252 and Range Road 283 between Sept. 24, and Sept. 27 to contact the Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7267.
Anonymous callers can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by using the P3 Tips app available at Apple or the Google Play Store.
-
COVID-19 in Ottawa: Fast Facts for Oct. 3, 2021The latest on COVID-19 in Ottawa for Sunday, Oct. 3.
-
Two people clinging to life after Mulmur crashTwo people have been airlifted to Toronto trauma centres following a crash in Mulmur Township.
-
The Pas RCMP locate missing manRCMP in The Pas are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.
-
Henry, Bane score touchdowns for Stampeders in 23-17 win over RoughridersMalik Henry and Shawn Bane scored the first touchdowns of their CFL careers for the Calgary Stampeders in a 23-17 win over the visiting Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday.
-
Volunteers prepare veteran grave markers for Remembrance DayVolunteers came together on Saturday to tidy up a local cemetery with veteran grave markers ahead of Remembrance Day.
-
Witnesses say an individual fell from a high rise in London, Ont. SaturdayThe area of Lyle Street and King Street in London was blocked off for several hours earlier today for an emergency situation on Saturday morning
-
Mounties search for southern Alberta armed robbery suspectThe search for a male suspect that robbed a business in southern Alberta on Saturday morning continues.
-
Marine heat waves could wipe out fish stocks, UBC study findsA new study from the University of British Columbia says extreme temperatures caused by climate change will eliminate hundreds of thousands of tonnes from the world's fishery catch in addition to decreasing fish stocks.
-
Abbotsford police search for missing 40-year-old womanPolice in Abbotsford are asking for leads on the whereabouts of Alisa Baker, a 40-year-old who hasn’t been seen since the evening of Sept. 22.