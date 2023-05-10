Human remains found in Banff National Park

RCMP say human remains were found in Banff National Park on Tuesday and that a homicide investigation is underway in partnership with Calgary Police Service.

The remains are believed to be that of a homicide victim in Calgary.

Calgary homicide investigators were surveying an area near a rest stop off the Trans-Canada Highway just east of Banff Tuesday, after receiving a tip that human remains might be in the area.

While preparing a plan to search the area, investigators discovered the remains.

RCMP say investigators have cleared the area.

An autopsy for the victim is scheduled for Thursday.