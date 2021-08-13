Human remains found in Burnaby identified as victim in apparent targeted homicide: IHIT

Homicide investigators have been called to Burnaby following the discovery of human remains in the city.

Mounties with the local detachment said the remains were found near the end of Darnley Street Thursday.

While officers did not provide an exact location, the scene is in an area near the northwest portion of Burnaby Lake Regional Park, not far from the Burnaby Lake Sports Complex.

Investigators said the remains were found in the commercial area, however, and not in the park.

The remains were confirmed to be human, the Burnaby RCMP said in a news release Friday afternoon.

Police say they believe the person was a victim of foul play, but did not give any details on what led them to that assumption.

As a result, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken conduct of the case, the RCMP said.

IHIT has identified the remains as those of Kenneth Howe, a 38-year-old resident of Surrey. In a news release, the team said it's working to build a timeline of Howe's activities before his death.

Cpl. Tim Pierotti said investigators think Howe's death was targeted, but that they don't believe he had any ties to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.

He did not suggest other possible motives, nor did the corporal say what made it appear to them that Howe was the intended victim.

IHIT said the man was known to spend time in North Surrey, and was always seen with his dog, Aurora. The team did not say whether the dog's location is known.

A description of Aurora was not provided, but IHIT did publish a photo of Howe with a brown and white pit bull-type dog that may be Aurora.

The investigation is ongoing, and involves forensic specialists and members of the BC Coroners Service.

Investigators are looking to speak to anyone in the area of Darnley Street, including Norland and Kensington avenues, and saw anything suspicious between 10:30 p.m. Wednesday and early Thursday morning to reach out to police.

Additionally, officers are looking to speak to anyone with more information or dash-cam video.