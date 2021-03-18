Officials are investigating what they're calling a "suspicious death" following the discovery of human remains in a Metro Vancouver park.

The remains were discovered shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday at Greentree Village Park, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said in a statement more than eight hours later.

No details have been provided about the circumstances of the remains other than that the case is considered suspicious.

The discovery prompted a partial closure of Wayburne Drive, and much of the park was blocked off by yellow police tape as evidence was gathered.

Officials appeared to be focusing on a trail that runs alongside the park.

One neighbour told CTV News that she saw two men acting suspiciously in the park last night.

“We saw them go through a trail in the woods. Which was dark, fairly dark, and they had no lights on their bikes or anything, no bike helmets on. I know one of them for sure had a backpack on,” said Andrea, who lives nearby.

She says the park is very popular with families.

“I’m a little nervous, it’s a little disturbing actually because I walk in the backwoods here behind the park with my dog quite frequently, and so do lots of people.”

Liz Biggar could see the crime scene from her backyard.

She says she didn’t see or hear anything overnight, but was surprised to see the massive police presence.

“I've lived here 45 years, we've never had an incident like this. So, I'm not sure. I'm not really not too worried about it. It's a pretty safe neighborhood,” Biggar told CTV News.

Members of IHIT are working with the Burnaby RCMP, forensics team and coroner's service on the investigation, which IHIT says is in its early stages.

Their first priority is to identify the remains, IHIT Det. Lara Jansen said in the team's statement.

"The neighbourhood is a mixed-use residential and commercial area and believed to be used frequently, even throughout the overnight hours."

The team asked anyone with information or video from surveillance or dashboard cameras to come forward.

This article is developing and will be updated if more information becomes available.