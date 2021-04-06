Human remains found in burnt vehicle in Sturgeon County: RCMP

The Morinville RCMP detachment responded to reports of a suspicious death on April 6 at 12:10 a.m.

Human remains were located in a burnt vehicle on Range Road 242 south of Township Road 524 in Sturgeon County, Alta., police said.

The Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit is now investigating with the assistance of the RCMP Forensic Identification Unit, the Morinville RCMP General Investigation Section and the Office of the Fire Investigator.

Police say an autopsy has been ordered for later this week. The cause of the death has not been determined.

RCMP is requesting to speak with anyone who was in the area of 66 Street between Anthony Henday and Valour Avenue on April 5 between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m.

In addition, police are looking for any dashcam footage, or information on suspicious vehicles or persons in the area at that time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Morinville RCMP at 780-939-04520 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).