Human remains found in Chatham: CK police
CTV Windsor Multi-Skilled Journalist / Digital Lead
Melanie Borrelli
Foul play is not suspected after human remains were discovered in Chatham.
Chatham-Kent police responded to a report of human remains found in the area of Bloomfield Road and Richmond Street at 2:16 p.m. on Friday.
Police attended the area and located a dead man.
The body was transported to the London Health Sciences Centre for a forensic autopsy. The man has been identified and his next of kin has been notified.
Officers say there is no concern for public safety.
Out of respect to the family, the man’s identity will not be released.
-
Northern campgrounds expect busy summerCampgrounds in the northeast and around the province are looking forward to a summer camping season largely free of COVID restrictions.
-
U.K. prosecutor charges actor Kevin Spacey with sexual assaultBritain's Crown Prosecution Service said on Thursday it had authorized criminal charges against actor Kevin Spacey for four counts of sexual assault against three men.
-
AltaGas selling Alaskan utilities business to TriSummit Utilities for $1.025BAltaGas Ltd. says it has signed a deal to sell its Alaskan utilities business to TriSummit Utilities Inc. for $1.025 billion.
-
Heart attack survivors meet with first responders who saved their livesThe Middlesex-London Paramedic Service (MLPS) will host its 8th Annual Cardiac Arrest Survivor Day celebration on Thursday afternoon.
-
Alberta to announce new steps to ease pressure on ambulance servicesThe Alberta government will reveal how it plans to ease pressure on emergency medical services in the province.
-
NDP signs defaced in London North CentreSome NDP campaign signs in London North Centre have been defaced.
-
-
Ontario's COVID-19 hospitalizations decrease to 1,005, ICU admissions at 154Health officials in Ontario are reporting 1,005 hospitalizations and 154 ICU admissions linked to COVID-19.
-
Stampede Bell Grandstand Show to feature Dean Brody, trick roping, fireworksThe Calgary Stampede has unveiled its plans for this year's grandstand show including a Canadian country music story and a tip of the Stetson to Calgary concert venues.