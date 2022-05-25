Human remains found in Chatham: CK police

Foul play is not suspected after human remains were discovered in Chatham.

Chatham-Kent police responded to a report of human remains found in the area of Bloomfield Road and Richmond Street at 2:16 p.m. on Friday.

Police attended the area and located a dead man.

The body was transported to the London Health Sciences Centre for a forensic autopsy. The man has been identified and his next of kin has been notified.

Officers say there is no concern for public safety.

Out of respect to the family, the man’s identity will not be released.