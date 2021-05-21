Human remains found in ditch, 1 person in custody: Surrey RCMP

Homicide investigators have been called to Surrey after human remains were found in a ditch.

Mounties said they were called to the area of 48th Avenue west of 168th Street Friday Morning.

They were called to assist firefighters in the area, and at that time discovered the remains.

One person is in custody, and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called to the scene.

They do not believe the incident has ties to the ongoing gang conflict in B.C.'s Lower Mainland.

This is a developing news story and will be updated if more information becomes available.