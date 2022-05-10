Human remains found in Elliot Lake, foul play not suspected

The body of an 80-year-old man was discovered Monday morning in Elliot Lake, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release.

Foul play is not suspected.

Police responded to a call at 7:45 a.m. to Scott Road and Pearson Drive in Elliot Lake.

"The complainant reported locating a deceased male laying outside a pickup truck in the dirt portion of the intersection off the roadway," police said.

"Police immediately closed off the area in order to conduct their investigation. An 80-year-old male was confirmed deceased. There is no foul play suspected at this time."

The investigation is now under the direction of the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

A post-mortem examination is expected to take place in Sault Ste. Marie, police said.