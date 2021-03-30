Human remains found in Hope; B.C. homicide team asks public for help

Homicide investigators are asking the public for information following the discovery of human remains in Hope, B.C.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said the remains were found in an area south of Silver Creek on Monday.

Few details have been provided other than that officials believe the circumstances are "suspicious."

As a result, IHIT has taken conduct of the investigation from the RCMP.

Officials have not provided any details on the deceased, as the person has not yet been identified. When they are, their next of kin will be notified first.

IHIT is working with the Upper Fraser Valley Regional District RCMP, Integrated Forensic Identification Services and the BC Coroners Service on the case.

In the meantime, police are asking members of the public to help further the investigation by sharing what they know.

Information can be given directly to IHIT at 1-877-551-4448, or by email. Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers.