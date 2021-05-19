Human remains found in Kilworthy, Ont.

The OPP are investigating the discovery of human remains in Kilworthy, Ont.

The body was found by a hiker in the small community south of Gravenhurst around 3pm Wednesday.

Officers from the Bracebridge detachment are looking into the circumstances surrounding the death. The investigation is being led by the Muskoka Crime Unit under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch with help from the Forensic Identification Service Unit, the Office of the Chief Coroner of Ontario and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

Police said in a news release Wednesday evening there is no threat to public safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

This story will be updated as more details are made available by the OPP.