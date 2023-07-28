Human remains found in Lunenburg ruled a homicide

Lunenburg District RCMP are investigating a homicide after human remains were found in Parkdale, N.S.

In a Friday news release, police say they responded to the report of human remains at around 2:45 p.m., on Wednesday.

Police say investigators have confirmed the remains are those of a man, and have ruled the death as a homicide.

The RCMP are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 902-365-3120, or to contact Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

