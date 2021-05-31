Human remains found in Oakbank area: Springfield police

A police investigation was underway in an Oakbank area field Monday night after police said human remains had been found in the area.

On Monday evening in a post on Facebook, Springfield Police Service announced the discovery, adding that Springfield police, along with Oakbank RCMP and Forensic Identification Services were investigating.

Monday night, CTV Winnipeg observed officers in a field along Oakwood Road 64 N near Oakbank Christian Church. A treed area had been cordoned off with police tape. A railway runs through the area and a Canadian Pacific Police vehicle was also on the scene.

Springfield police referred CTV Winnipeg to RCMP for information Monday night. An email sent to RCMP was not returned.

In the Facebook post, Springfield police said there was no risk to the public and no other details were available.

CTV News will update this story when more information is available.

-with files from CTV's Devon McKendrick