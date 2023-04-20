Human remains found in P.E.I. identified as missing Quebec man

Human remains found last month near West Point Beach, P.E.I., have been positively identified as a missing 68-year-old Quebec man.

West Prince RCMP initially responded to a call reporting human remains had been found on March 21. A witness who was walking on the beach made the discovery, police say.

On Thursday, the remains were positively identified as a 68-year-old man who had gone missing in the waters off the area of Cap-de-Rosiers in Quebec on Dec. 30, 2022.