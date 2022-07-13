Human remains found in ravine near South Keys
Staff
CTVNewsOttawa.ca
Ottawa police are investigating after human remains were discovered in a ravine near South Keys last week.
Officers were called to the area near Hunt Club Road between Bank and Dazé streets around 2 p.m. on Thursday, police said in a statement on Wednesday.
Police say the person's identity has not been determined.
