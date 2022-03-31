iHeartRadio

Human remains found in RM of Woodlands: Manitoba RCMP

Officers with the Manitoba RCMP are investigating after human remains were found in the RM of Woodlands.

Mounties received a report on Wednesday evening that human remains were found near Road 79 North.

Investigators, with the help of forensic identification services and an anthropology team, are searching the area on Thursday.

The identity of the person whose remains were found is not known.

The investigation continues.

