Human remains found in Saint-André those of missing woman: N.B. RCMP

The RCMP says human remains found in Saint-André, N.B., last fall are those of a woman missing for almost three years.

The Saint-Léonard RCMP received a report of human remains found in a wooded area off of Laforge Road on Oct. 8, 2022.

At the time, police said members of the RCMP’s Major Crime Unit, a forensic unit, police dogs and a forensic anthropologist responded to the scene.

More than a dozen additional RCMP officers also helped search the area.

On Tuesday, police said the remains have been positively identified as a 44-year-old woman missing from Grand Falls, N.B.

The RCMP says the woman was reported missing on July 3, 2020.

Police are asking anyone with information that could help further the investigation to call the Grand Falls Police Force at 506-475-7767.