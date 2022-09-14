Human remains found in Saint John are female; investigators still trying to confirm identity

Police in Saint John, N.B., say human remains found at Long Wharf Tuesday belong to a woman.

An autopsy determined the person’s sex Wednesday, but investigators haven’t been able to identify the woman at this time, according to police.

“Cause, manner, and time of death is pending further investigation,” stated the Saint John Police Force in a news release.

Saint John police say there are no recent reports of missing women in their jurisdiction. The force’s Major Crime Unit is now gathering information on missing person cases from outside the area.

“The Saint John Police recognizes that these discoveries are extremely difficult on families and friends of missing persons,” said police in the news release. “Our team is working diligently with our partners and forensic experts to identify the human remains.”

Shortly after 2 p.m. Tuesday, the Saint John Police Force received a call about human remains found in the water at Long Wharf.

The Saint John Fire Department assisted police in recovering the remains Tuesday afternoon.

The major crime unit, a forensics team, and the coroner’s office were also called to the scene.

Saint John police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 1-506-648-3333. Anonymous tips can be given to Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.