Human remains found in Strathcona County

RCMP discovered human remains in Strathcona County and are calling the circumstances around the death “suspicious.”

On Dec. 27, Strathcona RCMP found the remains of a man’s body in a rural subdivision off of Highway 21 near Wye Road.

“Investigators do not believe there is any threat to public safety as it relates to this suspicious death,” said RCMP in a news release.

More information on the incident is expected after an autopsy, but RCMP did not say when one would take place.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Strathcona RCMP at 780-467-7749 or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.