Human remains found in Surrey 3 months ago identified thanks to public’s help: RCMP

After making a public plea for help identifying human remains discovered in Surrey back in February, Mounties say they’ve identified the deceased and ruled out criminality as a factor in his death.

The name of the man is not being shared out of respect for his family and their request for privacy, according to a statement issued by Surrey RCMP Tuesday.

Mounties were able to identify the deceased within a week of releasing photos of a tattoo and the clothing worn by the man.

“Within hours of the media release, police received multiple calls from people providing information to help identify the person,” Tuesday’s statement reads.

The man’s identify was confirmed after police followed up on that information, and in collaboration with BC Coroners Service.

“Criminality is not believed to be a factor in his death,” Surrey RCMP concluded.