Human remains found in Zorra Township

OPP in Oxford County are investigating after human remains were found in Zorra Township.

Around 4:45 p.m. on Monday, police were called to the scene on private property and started an investigation with the Major Crime Unit, Forensic Identification Services and the Chief Coroner of Ontario.

Police say a post-mortem exam will done to help identify the remains and a cause of death.

When asked about how long the remains may have been there, CTV News was told by police, "There is no indication of this being historic in nature."

The investigation is in the early stages and police say more information will be released when it becomes available.