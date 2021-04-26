Human remains found inside burned-out vehicle in northern Labrador community

Police in northern Labrador are investigating the discovery of human remains inside a burning vehicle.

The RCMP in Natuashish say they responded to a complaint Friday night that several abandoned vehicles had been set on fire behind the band council garage.

Once the fire was extinguished, human remains were found in one of the burned-out wrecks.

The province's chief medical examiner has been called in to identify the remains and determine the cause of death.

The Mounties are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact the RCMP.

The coastal community about 300 kilometres north of Happy Valley-Goose Bay is home to about 800 Innu residents. It is accessible only by plane or boat.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 26, 2021.