Human remains found near Assiniboine River: RCMP

RCMP in Headingley is investigating after human remains were discovered along the shores of the Assiniboine River over the weekend.

Mounties were called on Saturday at approximately 6:30 p.m. to the site of the remains, which were found near the intersection of Highway 26 and Provincial Road 248 in the RM of St. Francois Xavier.

The identity of the remains is not known at this time.

The forensic identification service and an anthropology team are currently searching the area.

RCMP said the investigation is ongoing.