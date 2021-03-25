iHeartRadio

Human remains found near hydro towers Mississauga, police say

Police investigate after a body was discovered near hydro towers in Mississauga on March 25. (CTV News Toronto)

Police are investigating after human remains were discovered near hydro towers in Mississauga.

Authorities said they were called to the Ninth Line and Argentina Road area just after 9 a.m. on Tuesday after receiving a call from someone who spotted the remains.

There is a significant police presence in the area.

Police have said the death is not considered suspicious at this time.

POLICE INVESTIGATION
- Ninth Line / Argentia Rd #Mississauga
- Found remains near hydro towers
- 11CIB currently investigating
- No further information at this time
- Will share more as we are able to
- R/C 9:24 am
- 21-0105690

— Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) March 25, 2021

This is a developing news story. More information to come. 