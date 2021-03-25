Human remains found near hydro towers Mississauga, police say
Police are investigating after human remains were discovered near hydro towers in Mississauga.
Authorities said they were called to the Ninth Line and Argentina Road area just after 9 a.m. on Tuesday after receiving a call from someone who spotted the remains.
There is a significant police presence in the area.
Police have said the death is not considered suspicious at this time.
POLICE INVESTIGATION
- Ninth Line / Argentia Rd #Mississauga
- Found remains near hydro towers
- 11CIB currently investigating
- No further information at this time
- Will share more as we are able to
- R/C 9:24 am
- 21-0105690
This is a developing news story. More information to come.