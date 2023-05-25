Human remains found near Wasaga Beach

Provincial police are investigating the discovery of human remains along Highway 26 near Wasaga Beach.

According to police, workers with a land surveying company found the remains on Wednesday afternoon in an area off the highway near Beachwood Road.

The OPP Forensic unit, the coroner and a forensic anthropologist are assisting with the investigation.

Police say the remains appear historical in nature and believe there is no threat to public safety.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Huronia West OPP or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.