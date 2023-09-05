iHeartRadio

Human remains found north of Edmonton


Human remains were found during a wellbeing check in Lac La Biche, Alta., on Monday, RCMP said.

Police, with the help of an emergency response team, found a dead man in a home.

The RCMP major crimes unit is investigating.

An autopsy will determine the cause of death.

Lac La Biche is located approximately 200 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

