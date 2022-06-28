iHeartRadio

Human remains found on Manitoba First Nation: RCMP

RCMP is investigating after human remains were found at a Manitoba First Nation.

RCMP say they were called just before noon Monday to Sapotaweyak Cree Nation for a report of human remains.

With help from forensic identification services and an anthropology team, investigators are on site conducting a search of the area, Mounties said.

The identity of the remains is unknown at this time.

Swan River RCMP continues to investigate.

