Human remains found on shore of Lake Winnipeg: RCMP

The Manitoba RCMP says human remains have been found on the shore of Lake Winnipeg.

Mounties said the remains were found in the Matlock Beach area on Saturday morning.

RCMP said the identity of the remains is unknown at this time, but an investigation is ongoing with the help of the Chief Medical Examiner’s office.

"We will have to wait for the results of the autopsy in relation to determining the cause of death," Sgt. Paul Manaigre, a media relations officer with the RCMP, told CTV News in an email.

RCMP confirmed the remains were not partial, as the body was found intact.