Human remains 'from same origin' found at 2 separate sites in Surrey, RCMP say

Two reports that human remains were found in Surrey -- in two separate places, on two different days -- appear to be connected, according to the RCMP.

Mounties received the first call on Sunday morning at 9.am. from someone who "located the possible remains in the bushes," according to a statement from the detachment.

That call took officers to a location on Hilton Street near 134A Avenue.

Two days later, another report was received around 1 p.m. That call took officers to a location near 106 Avenue and 135A Street, roughly 1.5 kilomteres away from the first site.

"Frontline officers attended and upon initial visual inspection believed the remains to be human," the statement from police continues.

The Serious Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation and the BC Coroners Service has been called in.

"Although the remains have not yet been identified, they are believed to be from the same origin," according to the Surrey RCMP.

Anyone with information is being asked to call police at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477.