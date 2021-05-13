Human remains identified as Cambridge woman who went missing nearly 10 years ago: OPP

Provincial police have identified human remains found north of Guelph last month as a Cambridge woman who went missing nearly a decade ago.

The remains were located in a wooded area north of Guelph just off Wellington Road 30 on April 21. The OPP said the remains have been identified as Kathleen Ann Kraehling, who was reported missing to Waterloo regional police on July 15, 2011.

Police said the investigation is ongoing under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch and the Office of the Chief Coroner.

Officials said they believe this is an isolated incident and there's no threat to public safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.