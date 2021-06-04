Human remains identified as Winnipeg man missing more than a decade
Winnipeg police say the human remains discovered near Oakbank, Man., have been identified as a Winnipeg man who has been missing for more than a decade.
The human remains were found about a kilometre east of Oakbank in a wooded area near a CP rail line on May 31, 2021.
Winnipeg police said an investigation was launched by the RCMP, Springfield Police Service, CP Police, and an anthropology team.
Following a forensic examination, police said the remains were identified on Wednesday as Roy Robert Ledoux.
Police said Ledoux was 48 at the time, and has been a missing person since October 2009.
"He was last seen in Winnipeg and foul play is not suspected," Winnipeg police said in a news release.
The Missing Persons Unit is investigating, and anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6250 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.