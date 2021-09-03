Human remains located at construction site north of Kingston

Ontario Provincial Police were called to a construction site north of Kingston Friday morning after the discovery of human remains.

OPP were dispatched to the site in Verona, Ontario just before 9:30 a.m. Human remains were unearthed during excavation work at the site. The Coroner was also called in.

OPP say following consultation with the Forensic Anthropologist, the site was deemed to be a colonial burial. The site has been released to the owner.