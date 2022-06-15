Human remains located in Brady landfill: Winnipeg police

The Winnipeg Police Service says human remains have been discovered at the Brady landfill, where they had been searching in relation to the homicide of Rebecca Contois.

Police confirmed the remains were found Tuesday in a section of the landfill they had blocked off during the search for the 24-year-old’s remains.

“In a short time frame, investigators learned that additional human remains of Rebecca Contois may have been taken to the Brady Facility during a residential pickup,” police said in a release. “Police communicated with Brady and halted the additional dumping of materials. An extensive area of the landfill was sectioned off to organize a search.”

The partial remains of Contois were discovered outside of an apartment building in the 200 block of Edison Avenue on May 16. Two days later, police confirmed Contois was the victim of a “horrifically grisly” homicide.

Police said they are waiting on the results of an autopsy to confirm the identity of the remains found at the Brady landfill, and the scene is being held.

“It’s just being held right now, waiting for those autopsy results to come through, and see if the work can be completed at that time, or if more work needs to be done,” said Const. Dani McKinnon, at a news conference on Wednesday.

The search of the landfill started June 2 due to weather delays. Police said they were searching an area the size of “four to six football fields.”

Jeremy Anthony Michael Skibicki, 35, has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with Contois’ death. The charge has not been proven in court, and he remains in custody.

Police said no new charges have been laid as a result of the discovery.

When Contois’ death was announced, police said there was a possibility that there were other victims. McKinnon said the police service “currently doesn’t have any more information or other evidence to conclusively say that is the case.”

“Of course, this investigation is still very much ongoing, and timely updates would be provided,” she said.

McKinnon said supports have been made available for Contois’ family during the investigation.