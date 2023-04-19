Human remains located in Espanola

The Manitoulin detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is investigating the discovery of human remains in Espanola.

In a news release Wednesday, the OPP said police were called around 11:40 a.m. April 18 regarding the discovery of human remains in a wooded area in Espanola.

“The identity of the deceased has not yet been determined,” the release said.

“Police believe there is no threat to public safety.”

In an email OPP Const. Jessica Gilbertson told CTV News how the remains were discovered.

"A member of the public made the discovery in a wooded area off Queensway Street," Gilbertson said.

"The scene is continuing to be held by police. At this point, that is all the information that I can share."

The investigation is continuing with the assistance of the OPP’s north east region crime unit, OPP forensic identification services and the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

Police said additional information will be released when it becomes available.