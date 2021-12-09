Human rights museum photography exhibit highlights the experiences of newcomers

A new art project on display at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights (CMHR) in Winnipeg is giving people the opportunity to see through the eyes of newcomers to Canada.

The art installation “New Beginnings,” officially opens at the museum on Friday. The work includes photographs from 72 young immigrants and refugees in Ottawa.

“It was a project where we had to express ourselves, who we are, just having a voice,” said Glory Dgouaka, one of the participants in the program.

The participants learned from professional photographers in workshops as part of the project.

Photos in the exhibit taken by the participants, including Dgouaka, represent their new beginnings in Canada.

“The pictures show that even coming from a different part of the world, coming here to Canada, it really shows that diversity can work out,” she said, “We can learn from each other and grow together.”

Dgouaka said she had fun as a participant in the project, and learned a new skill in photography.

The opening of the exhibit coincides with International Human Rights Day. To mark the day, the CMHR is offering free admission to all visitors.

Tickets for timed entry into the museum are available online.