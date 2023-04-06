Human trafficking and intimate partner violence resource launches in Sudbury

Greater Sudbury Police Service and a number of community partners launched a toolkit Thursday aimed at helping those impacted by human trafficking and intimate partner violence.

It’s called the ‘Guiding Your Path, Together We Heal: Human Trafficking and Intimate Partner Violence Toolkit for Survivors.’

“We made the toolkit for survivors and we had a focus on traditional Indigenous healing as well, as a way to kind of bring those things together,” said Chelsea Gauthier, Indigenous trauma prevention and support coordinator with the police and the lead person behind the project.

“So we’re really hoping it’ll be helpful for the community.”

Input was gathered from community partners including Shkagimik-Kwe Health Centre, N’Swakamok Native Friendship Centre and the Greater Sudbury Anti-Human Trafficking Coalition.

The toolkit contains prevention tips, defines human trafficking and intimate partner violence and offers traditional and Indigenous methods of healing.

The goal is to help survivors and their families.

Tiffany Pyoli York, co-chair of the Greater Sudbury Anti-Human Trafficking Coalition, said a benefit of the toolkit is that the information is streamlined and accessible.

“You’re getting the same information,” Pyoli York said.

“And that’s really important when there are victims and survivors who finally do reach out for assistance, that they’re able to have that same resource available to them.”

The toolkit will be available online and at organizations across the city that support survivors of human trafficking and intimate partner violence.