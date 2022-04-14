iHeartRadio

Human trafficking arrests in St. Thomas, Ont.

Thirteen men have been charged following a human trafficking investigation in St. Thomas, Ont.

According to police, the three-day investigation saw the arrests of the men ranging in age from 24 to 75.

Each were charged with communicate for the purpose of obtaining sexual services.

Police want the public to know that if you or someone you know is a victim of sexual violence there are agencies who are ready to help. 

