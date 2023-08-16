Human trafficking awareness campaign launches in Grey-Bruce

South Bruce OPP, Grey Bruce OPP, and the Anti-Human Trafficking Committee are partnering with the Municipality of Kincardine and the Municipality of Grey Highlands to raise awareness on human trafficking.

Motorists will see "It Could Happen To Me" awareness signs posted in each municipality.

OPP said about two thirds of all Canadian reported human trafficking cases occur in Ontario, and affect rural communities as well as urban.

Police also said that sometimes a victim, as well as those who they encounter, may not realize a crime is taking place.

Some indicators of sexual exploitation include:

Tattoos or branding by a trafficker to show ownership.

Substance abuse disorder as a method of control.

Having multiple cellphones, or a cellphone with tracking or screen mirroring applications installed.

Scars or injuries from abuse.

Someone else speaks for the trafficked person.

No control over their money.

OPP said there are factors specific to Grey-Bruce that could be appealing to those committing this crime, including:

Geographic isolation.

Tourism - particularly port towns, Tobermory, Owen Sound, Port Elgin, Kincardine.

Direct line into and out of the city. Hwy 21, Hwy 6, Hwy 10, County Road 86, County Road 4

The South Bruce OPP and the Grey-Bruce OPP are requesting anyone with information regarding potential cases of human trafficking to contact police.