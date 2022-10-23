Human trafficking awareness campaign stopping in Sudbury this week

The Know Human Trafficking campaign will be holding an event in Greater Sudbury on Oct. 27.

The campaign is an initiative which aims to raise public awareness about human trafficking and educate people about how they can help those at-risk.

The event will feature speakers form Crime Stoppers, Sudbury and Area Victims & Services as well as the Ontario Provincial Police.

In a partnership with Ontario Crime Stoppers and Sudbury and Area Victims Services the awareness event will be held at the Sudbury Community Arena on Elgin Street at 10 a.m. with their 53-foot event trailer on site.Organizer Samantha Clarke told CTV News they came on-board the campaigne about two years ago after being approached by one of the founders she works with as part of the board for the Women’s Trucking Federation of Canada.

“I did a lot of training … this is what we are about, we want to spread awareness; make people aware because people genuinely just don’t realize how much this happens in our communities,” said Clarke.

“I know because I used to be one of them.”

“Human trafficking is a form of modern day slavery and a billion-dollar industry. Often hiding in plain sight; no community is immune to its existence,” the campaign said on its website.

“The more people that know, the more we can all work together to stop this from happening,” added Clarke.

Working with community partners such as the Women’s Trucking Federation of Canada, the KnowledgeSurge Institute and Crossroads Truck & Career Academy the campaign aims to end human trafficking.

Organizers also said it is important to know that there are resources available.

Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline’s confidential service is available 24/7 by phone and online to connect victims and survivors with social services or law enforcement. They also accept tips from the public.

