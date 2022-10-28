Human Trafficking charges laid in London, Ont. against Nova Scotia man

A Nova Scotia man is facing human trafficking-related charges after a call for a wellbeing check on a woman in south London, Ont.

On Aug. 28, police say they were contacted to check the welfare of a female in the area of Wellington road and Bradley Avenue. A female was located and reportedly told police she was being held against her will by a man in a hotel room.

The man was found nearby and arrested without incident.

While investigating, police learned there were additional victims that between July 1 and Aug. 28, were forced to perform sexual acts for money in various locations and cities.

Cortez Downey, 26, of Nova Scotia, who also goes by the alias ‘Bon’, is charged with material benefit from sexual services, two counts of procuring/exercising control, assault, advertising another person’s sexual services and obtain sexual services for consideration

Investigators believe there may be more victims and are asking anyone with information or if they had similar dealings with Downey, to contact them at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Information can also be sent in online anonymously to London Elgin Middlesex Crime Stoppers.