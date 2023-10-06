Human trafficking investigation leads to charges
A nearly year-long investigation by the London police Human Trafficking Unit has resulted in charges against two men.
In November 2022, police say a woman met a man through a mutual friend.
After about a month, police said the man started isolating the woman from friends and family, took control of her money, and suggested that she perform sexual acts with other men.
According to police, on Sept.24, the man brought the victim to an Air B&B, where he filmed her engaging in sexual acts with him. When the victim stopped complying with his demands, the man assaulted and threatened her.
With the help of Peel Regional Police, a 32-year-old man from Mississauga was arrested a few days later and charged with assault by suffocation, sexual assault, forcible confinement, criminal harassment by combination of prohibited conduct, material benefit from sexual services, trafficking in persons by recruiting uttering threats of death or bodily harm.
After further investigation, a friend of the 32-year-old man, another 32-year-old from London, was also charged with utter threats of death or bodily harm and attempt obstruct justice.
-
Lots to do over Thanksgiving weekend in the Ottawa ValleyAs college and university students return home and families get together for Thanksgiving dinner, here's what you need to know about the holiday long weekend in the Ottawa Valley.
-
Family, police concerned for the well-being of missing Calgary man, 66Police are asking for assistance locating a 66-year-old man who has been missing since Friday afternoon.
-
Child riding bike struck by vehicle in southwest Calgary: policeA child was taken to hospital after being hit by a vehicle while riding a bicycle in southwest Calgary.
-
Discovery Harbour transformed into spooky site for annual PumpkinfernoSome of Simcoe County's bravest souls can test out their tolerance for fear as an annual Halloween staple has returned to the heart of Penetanguishene.
-
Canada's top Mountie sits down with CTV News to discuss B.C. policing issuesA little more than six months after being appointed, Canada's top Mountie is on his first official trip to British Columbia.
-
Amherstburg’s Park House Museum caps concert series for the yearOn a chilly October evening, a few dozen people huddled in behind the Park House Museum in Amherstburg for the final Music off the Back Porch event of the year.
-
B.C. farmer behind 'Ugly Produce Day' spreading appreciation for misshapen veggiesA farmer from B.C.'s Lower Mainland hopes to inspire a movement to stop wasting "ugly" produce.
-
Safeway issues turkey recall on eve of Thanksgiving long weekendDon't defrost that bird just yet!
-
'He was the best': Fans remember Rider legend George Reed at celebration of lifeOn Friday, classic green and white jerseys filled the room at the International Trade Centre, as Rider nation gathered to celebrate Reed’s life.