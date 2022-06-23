Human trafficking suspect nabbed in Sudbury with underage victim

A 26-year-old suspect from Toronto was arrested in Greater Sudbury this week and charged with human trafficking.

Ontario Provincial Police said the accused was located at a Sudbury hotel with two female victims, including one who was underage.

"The females were provided with aid through a victim services agency and are now in a place of safety," police said in a news release.

The Toronto suspect is now charged with eight offences, including human trafficking of someone under age 18, benefiting from the trafficking of people, advertising sexual services and destroying documents related to human trafficking.

"The accused remains in custody pending a bail hearing," police said.

"Police suspect there may be persons with knowledge and encourage anyone with any additional information to contact the OPP non-emergency number at 1-888-310-1122 or their local police. If you or someone you know may be a victim of these crimes, call 911 immediately."

The Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-833-900-1010. Human trafficking resources are available by clicking here.