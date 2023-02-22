Human trafficking tactics increasing online: Why advocates are calling for crackdown in the cyberspace

A Canadian youth advocacy group is raising awareness of the realities of human trafficking and how easily children and youth can be made victims in the digital age.

Human trafficking operations can target people of all ages for various reasons, however the most common form in Canada is sexual exploitation, particularly among young women and girls. According to Statistics Canada, 25 per cent of victims are under the ages of 17.

Exploitation can include violent threats to the victims or their families, intimidation by use of force and sexual assault.

While there are many factors contributing to the rise of human trafficking among youth, the growth of social media has played a significant role, especially after the pandemic, says Nora Constas, president and CEO of Boost Child and Youth Advocacy Centre (CYAC).

Constas says social media's constant growth has creates several ways for predators to easily access and lure children. During the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, dependance on social media grew as many youths were cut from in-person socialization and had to rely on social networks to connect with friends. This is something predators are still taking advantage of today, Constas says.

"Predators realized very quickly that [this] is an excellent avenue to be able to start luring and grooming young children and youth into situations where they can end up victims of human trafficking," Constas told CTVNews.ca in a phone interview on Monday.

She explains by hiding behind a phone or computer screen, predators will pretend to be other people or children themselves to befriend another child and gain their trust.

Features on some apps have also made it easier on predators to not leave traces of their conversations with minors; for example, Snapchat's disappearing message feature that deletes conversation history instantly.

In 2020, the United Nations called out social networks and messaging companies to add features that would reduce the risk of young women and girls being exposed to trafficking and sex exploitation. Additionally, it called for these companies to use their data to crack down on the traffickers and identify them.

Constas said these corporations need to be more active in anti-human trafficking efforts, by catering restrictions to protecting those most vulnerable without punishing regular users.

"I recognize the balance of freedom of speech but I think protecting our most vulnerable is paramount and that needs to be priority one, regardless of whether you're policymakers or government or social media platforms," she said.

The United Nations also noted governments need to provide more education and job opportunities for young women and girls, since systemic issues like sex-based discrimination and socio-economic injustices can push them into situations where they feel they have no choice but to accept in order to survive.

Since traffickers will often manipulate their victims using fear – through actions like threatening to expose their sensitive photos online – it's important for parents and caregivers to build a trusting relationship with children so they don't fear asking for help, Constas says.

"Children are placed in a predicament where fear is the ultimate tactic," she said. "That trusting relationship is going to be the best way to have a meaningful dialogue with the child or youth and have them feel comfortable enough and safe enough to share information."

Some signs of trafficking can be a child or teen looking disheveled or in clothes they might not be able to afford, bruising on the body or tattoos; they may also appear fearful, anxious and avoid eye contact. Additionally, if they're with an adult, the adult may be speaking for them extensively in a controlling way.

How to find help if you or someone you know is being trafficked.