Humane society finds four more abandoned large breed dogs

The Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo and Stratford Perth says they have found four more abandoned large breed dogs.

The humane society said on March 23, they responded to reports of dogs running loose in and around Mitchell in Perth County. They said animal services officers attended and were able to safely capture four dogs.

Then, over the course of the following week, they said four more dogs were reported. Officers have captured and brought those dogs into care as well.

Staff suspect all eight dogs came from the same household. The humane society said Ontario Provincial Police is investigating the incident and looking for any information that could help.

“They all do have very similar features, characteristics, they look alike they’re very similar ages,” said Calla James, director of community engagement and outreach for the local humane society.

The dogs were found underweight and with dirty coats. One was also suffering from an ear infection.

The humane society said three have since been adopted, one is receiving medical care for an ear infection and four are now available on the website for adoption.

James said the humane society has programs to support people in times of crisis so they don’t have to abandon their pets. They include a pet pantry program, low-cost spay-neuter services, training opportunities or surrender services.

“People are having to choose between caring for their pets or caring for their family. That’s why we’re really interested in having our programs here to support people in keeping their pets with them, so we don’t have to see them separated in those crisis times,” James said.

The humane society is strongly encouraging community members to consider adopting.

It is also in need of more foster families for big dogs in the Stratford area.

“People may have other pets in the home that aren’t a match, or they just don’t have the setup for a large breed dog. So, we are looking for people who are interested but also have experience with large-breed dog fostering,” James said.

While big dogs come with some extra challenges and can be harder to adopt, the humane society said a home is always more comfortable than a shelter.

“Once they’re in a home and able to have that extra socialization, they get adopted so much quicker, so you’re really helping them out in the long run,” volunteer manager Denise Rowse said. “Big dogs just come with so much personality. They’re just as loving as small dogs. They’re a lot of fun to go out on hikes with. They don’t tire quite as easily.”

The local humane society said they currently have 50 dogs, 71 cats and 40 small animals between their Kitchener and Stratford locations.