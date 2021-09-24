Humane Society London and Middlesex raises nearly $400K with Catch the Ace

The lucky winner of the Humane Society London and Middlesex's Catch the Ace fundraiser will be getting a payout of nearly $250,000.

The Ace of Spades was caught by Jacques Trottier in the 35th week of the fundraiser.

He wins a combined jackpot of $246,356, with the humane society getting the rest of the money raised -- $396,050.

Proceeds will help provide care and shelter for surrendered pets in London, Middlesex, Elgin and Oxford counties.

“When we started this lottery in January, we had no idea how long this program would run. Making it to Week 35 was such an impressive feat and, knowing that every single week players were helping to provide medical care and services for animals in our shelter. We are thrilled with the success of Catch the Ace and the support we have received from the community. Thank you to everyone who played along with us!” said Executive Director Steve Ryall in a statement.

Following the success of Catch the Ace, the humane society is already planning future fundraising initiatives.