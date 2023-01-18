Humane Society’s $3M grant request ruffles feathers at municipally contracted animal shelter

The Humane Society of London and Middlesex (HSLM) is turning to city hall to help fund its future home, but a letter from another local animal shelter has raised legal questions for council.

On Tuesday, council went behind closed doors to discuss the communication sent on behalf of London Animal Care Centre (LACC), the company city hall has contracted to perform animal control, by-law enforcement, pet licensing and shelter services for stray animals.

The letter written on behalf of LACC does not oppose a $3 million grant sought by the Humane Society, but expressed concern that, “The awarding of any grant including the requested $3,000,000 would put LACC at a competitive disadvantage if the Humane Society of London Middlesex were to once again respond to an RFP (request for proposals) for animal services.”

For 40 years, LACC has held a series of contracts to perform animal control services for the City of London.

In 2019, it was awarded the current contract in a tender process that included an unsuccessful bid by the Humane Society.

The grant would support construction of HSLM’s future home on Dundas Street.

The $21 million campus will expand the animal shelter’s size and services.

“The grant of $3 million will be transformational for our campaign (and) help HSLM leverage funding from the other levels of government,” the Humane Society’s Steve Ryall told council during the public participation meeting for the 2023 municipal budget.

At the meeting, council voted to receive the letter from LACC as feedback on the budget.

Deputy Mayor Shawn Lewis cannot speak about the confidential session held by council on Tuesday.

However, Lewis told CTV News London he supports awarding the Humane Society a grant, “I think that there is a good value to the community in this request.”

He adds that council has its Community Investment Reserve Fund to fulfill these types of grant requests while keeping the financial impact off property tax bills.

“We may need to spread this out over a couple years, or three years. It’s not going to be something I can support doing all at once, but I see real value in this,” he explained.

Council will consider the $3 million grant when budget deliberations begin Jan. 26.