Humane society summer camp teaches kids pet ownership, animal responsibility

A unique nine-week summer camp underway at the North Bay and District Humane Society is teaching kids about animal and pet responsibility.

The camp is called Paw Pals. Each day the kids help staff at the shelter take dogs for a walk and also provide love and care for the cats.

"You need to give a lot of support and love to your pets," said camper Pearl Lacombe.

"(You learn) what to do when you have a pet."

Throughout the week, the kids have been filtering in and out of the humane society where staff teach them different aspects of animal and pet responsibility.

"We now know you have to put your hand out so they can smell you first and if they walk away, don't try and grab them and bring them to you," said camper Claire Wakelin.

The summer camp idea started in 2019 as a way of teaching kids proper animal and pet care, starting them young since many of them have their own pets at home.

"Our mission here at the humane society is to provide, protect and educate," said North Bay and District Humane Society executive director Liam Cullin.

“We figure if we teach them young, then they'll grow up to be responsible pet owners, food adopters and take care of their pets.”

Throughout the weeks, participants have toured the humane society building and have taken animal-related field trips. Some of the field trips include to Sunny Stable Farms, Kean's Canine Obedience Training Centre and Touch Animal Rehabilitation Centre.

"They taught us and told us why they catch these animals and how they catch these animals if they're likely really shy or vicious," said Wakelin.

The camps runs for nine weeks. Each day, it can take in between 10 and 12 campers.

"So lots of opportunities for them to learn about we do here at the humane society and take what they've learned home to their own pets," said Cullin.