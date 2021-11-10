Humane society trying to find new homes for three pythons, 11 geckos

The Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo and Stratford Perth is asking for the public's help as they care for recently received snakes and geckos.

In a Wednesday news release, officials asked for under tank heating pads as well as monetary donations to help with feeding and care costs.

“We’re hoping that our community can support us in both cost of care and helping us to find homes when they are ready for adoption,” said humane society CEO Kathrin Delutis in the release. “We hope to have them ready for adoption in the coming days.”

The ball python and two carpet pythons are believed to be between six and eight years of age and range from four feet long to eight feet. The humane society says two of the snakes are socialized and used to being handled, while one is under socialized.

"They're not going to hurt you," animal care attendant Stephanie Schamber said. "They actually make fantastic pets."

Four of the leopard geckos are adults around three years old, while the others are babies born within this past year.

All 14 reptiles came from the same owner.

The humane society said the snakes will need to go to experienced owners, while the geckos could make a good beginner pet, because they're generally easy to take care of.

Adoption status of the reptiles, who were received at the Kitchener location, can be viewed once they're available at the humane society's web page.